Spanish Heat advances to D2 playoff final

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat advanced to the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 Playoff with a convincing 83-69 triumph over Da Project, clinching the best of three semifinals series 2-1 on Tuesday at the JSC basketball complex.

The results mean that Spanish Heat will face Rebels the best of five playoff final slated to shoot off on Thursday night.

Spanish Heat dominated their crucial game-three against Da Project, outscoring their opponents in three of four quarters for the comfortable win. Spanish Heat outscored Da Project 22-19 in the opening quarter before Da Project rebounded to win the second quarter 20-15. Spanish Heat then won the third and fourth quarters 22-13 and 24-17 to easily claim game three.

For the victors, Jesus Emmanuel top-scored with 25 points, grabbed four rebounds and picked up six assists. Wilkin Floyd contributed with 21 points, snatched eight rebounds and dished seven assists while Ismael Palemo sank 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

For Da Project, former national player, Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew, top scored with 24 points and picked up 10 rebounds. There was 14 and 13 points respectively for Nyique Watkins and Eric Joseph. Joseph also snatched 10 rebounds and had seven assists.