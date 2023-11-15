Sowerby Gomes: Technical director points to ‘ideal’ number of teams for FA’s top tier amidst ‘watered down’ competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Technical director for football and former national defender, Sowerby Gomes, wants to see the country’s top flight reduced to under 14 teams.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Gomes said that less teams would allow organisers more room for creativity where the structure of the league is concerned.

“I think 12 will be more ideal [in Premier Division], in the First Division, I think we can at least have 16 teams there and the Second Division is basically a development league so I don’t have a problem with the numbers we have there, but we want to have numbers in the Premier Division where we can at least have two rounds and we can even do championship games,” he said.

Currently at 16 teams, the once 10-team Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition was described as ‘watered down’ last season. The league was contested under a new format that saw all the teams facing each other in a round-robin first round format before being placed in four groups of four where they played an additional three matches.

Initially, this format was announced as a one-off as the FA sought to reignite the sport coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with a late November start this year, Gomes said the FA was forced to reuse the format.

“What we are hoping to do is put a fixed date out so at the end of this season, the 2023/24 season, all clubs will know of the start date for the following season in 2024/25, so we’ll have a fixed date but it will be much earlier than in November,” the TD said.

The former national and Villa Lions defender is hoping the league could be structured in a manner that would allow for teams to get some pre-season matches under their belts.

“That knockout will have all the players being registered to the respective clubs so as to make the initial start, and the start date we will [make] more effective. One of the problems hampering the start date is clubs not being prepared, and prepared meaning not having the full complement of players registered because everybody is waiting on the last moment to register,” Gomes said.

The body’s top tier competition, the Premier Division, is set to start on November 25 and will be followed by the First Division competition on November 28. The Second Division kicks off November 29.