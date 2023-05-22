Sowerby Gomes: Scouts showing interest in players from a professional standpoint

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Scouts have shown interest in at least five players from a professional standpoint coming out of a recent combine held by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA).

This is according to technical director Sowerby Gomes, who had previously said that close to 40 players have been contacted by schools out of the USA regarding possible scholarships.

The former national defender however said in a recent interview with Observer media that some players could get opportunities to explore their options as professional players.

“We have about five or six players of interest in terms of players looking on a more professional pathway instead of school to take up stints within the academies, and they would go on these trials for about a year before they launch into a semi-professional set-up or a professional set-up,” he said.

As for those players offered scholastic opportunities, Gomes said the schools have been in direct contact with parents and that the FA will be meeting with the stakeholders in short order.

“The coaches from the various colleges and academies have been speaking directly with the parents of these students in whom the coaches would have expressed interest. We’re looking to have a meeting with these parents so we could clear the air on certain issues and questions the parents have, because yes, a college may have shown interest in a child, but now it has to do with can the parents afford to carry the financial strain after the school would have given a 50 percent scholarship?” the TD said.

The FA, in late April, announced it would host over 30 coaches and scouts from a number of US colleges and teams for a second combine following an initial installment in 2021.