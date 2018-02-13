South Africa’s Tahir ‘racially abused by spectator’

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir was racially abused by a spectator during victory over India in the fourth one-day international in Johannesburg, says Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Tahir, 38, reported the alleged incident to stadium security who accompanied him to identify the spectator at the Wanderers on Saturday.

CSA said in a statement on Monday that it is investigating the matter.

“Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man,” it said.

“Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium.”

CSA said it was aware of footage circulated on social media appearing to show Tahir confronting spectators in the stands.

“Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity,” the governing body added.

Spectators who engage in racist conduct may be ejected from the stadium and can face further bans and criminal prosecution, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-racism code.

Pakistan-born Tahir has played 20 Tests, 84 ODIs and 36 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa and has represented six English counties, including four different stints with Hampshire.

The Proteas beat India by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and trail 3-1 in the six-match series, with the fifth game at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. (BBC Sport)