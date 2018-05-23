Source: IOC/PASO meetings “fruitful”

New Story

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) will move to reconvene its postponed Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the end of June.

This follows a recent visit by a joint IOC (International Olympic Committee) and PASO (Pan American Sports Organisation) delegation over the weekend, during which the two-member visiting team addressed a number of issues plaguing the organisation.

According to sources close to the organisation, the meeting that was postponed in December last year, must be continued before the end of June.

The source also suggests that the nomination of Neil Cochrane may not stand.

Other reports are that the visiting team found no justification for conflict of interest claims against sitting president, E.P. Chet Greene, who recently held the government portfolio as Minister of Sports but is now Minister of Immigration, Trade and Foreign Affairs.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the meetings also looked at the matter concerning funds that were given to the Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) ahead of a regional tournament but were not returned in full after the tournament was cancelled owing to the passage of major hurricanes through the Caribbean.

The joint committee is reportedly set to submit reports to both the IOC and PASO on their findings and recommendations by mid-June after which, preparations will be made for the reconvening of the AGM.

The NOC, in December of last year, was forced to adjourn its annual general meeting as the body sought clarity on a matter involving President of the Antigua and Barbuda Fencing Federation (ABFF), Kelesha Antoine.

The confusion hinged on whether or not Antoine had the authority to nominate one presidential candidate, Neil Cochrane, after her federation had allegedly voted internally to support Greene.

Antoine has denied the allegations that she wrongfully nominated Cochrane.

NOC officials were unwilling to speak about the recent meeting when contacted.