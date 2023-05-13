Sons & Daughters of Willikies presents books to Nelvie N. Gore Primary School

- Advertisement -

Sons & Daughters of Willikies presented a number of books to the Principal, staff and students at the Nelvie N. Gore Primary (formerly Willikies Primary), on behalf of the Willikies Educational Foundation.

The books range in topics from Science, Reading, Music, and Romance to Cooking and Sports. The books were made possible by the Willikies Educational Foundation, which is based in London, England.

This is the first of several donations that are planned for the Nelvie N. Primary School. The Willikies Educational Foundation has announced a number of other initiatives that they intend to pursue.

The presentation of books was done by Derrick Nicholas, President of Sons & Daughters of Willikies. The students were encouraged to make good use of the many books that were presented and to learn about distant places, people and cultures.

The Willikies Educational Foundation has entered into a tripartite arrangement with Sons & Daughters of Willikies (USA), and Sons & Daughters of Willikies (Antigua). This arrangement was made possible through the instrumentality of Dr. Oswald Thomas, President of the US Chapter of Sons & Daughters of Willikies.

Dr. Thomas too, sent greetings to the principal, staff and students, while commending Mr. Challenger and the Willikies Educational Foundation for their timely donation which is valued at approximately $15,000.00.

The Willikies Educational Foundation is a charity registered in England and Wales and is based in London, England. It aims to support education in Antigua and the wider Caribbean through practical measures, thus helping to enable the young people of these islands to fulfil their potential. Another aim of the foundation is to promote greater cultural awareness and understanding between students in Antigua and Barbuda, as well as those in London, England.

The foundation was started by Mr. Kardar Challenger, who was born in Willikies and migrated to England with his family. The foundation aims to give back to the country of his birth and in particular his alma mater.

The foundation further aims to advance the education of students in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean. Support for the school will come in the form of books, stationery, computers and sports equipment.