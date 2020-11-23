Son of late hairdresser finds no solace after remand of his mother’s alleged killer

Simone Whyte was looking forward to meeting her new grandson next month

By Elesha George

Tojorn Barrington – the eldest son of the late Simone Whyte, said that he finds little comfort now that the man who allegedly killed his mother has been charged and remanded to prison.

“It is not like it will bring her back,” he told Observer, days after the police announced that it had charged 35-year-old Shawn Mussington with alleged murder in connection with the death of the 45-year-old hairdresser.

“We are happy that he is charged, but it doesn’t change the fact that she isn’t here. There are expenses that the family will have to cover because of his obsession. At the end of the day, the family is responsible for funeral arrangements,” he explained.

Barrington said he had never spoken to his mother’s alleged killer, nor had she ever mentioned him which is unlike her.

“I’ve never spoken to this man, never heard of him, and as far as I’m aware, their ‘relationship’ was not serious if it was at all existent,” he said.

“Even if she didn’t tell me about him, she would have told my sister, which she didn’t,” he added.

The family has been holding candle light vigils in Whyte’s home country since last Tuesday – Whyte’s birthday – and will hold another tonight in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, in Antigua, Whyte’s former partner, Alden Smith, along with the Jamaica consulate have been organising vigils to raise the EC $15,000 needed to repatriate her body home to Jamaica.

The mother of three had made plans to travel to Jamaica in December to meet her daughter’s firstborn before she was viciously killed last Saturday.

Reports are that her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds and her throat slashed.