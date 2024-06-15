Some creative ways to spend time with your dad this Father’s Day

- Advertisement -

Father’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate dads and show appreciation, love, and gratitude for everything they do.

From thrilling adventures to heartfelt moments, the day is an opportunity to create lasting memories and strengthen the bond between fathers and their children.

A few creative ways to make this Father’s Day unforgettable include a nature-themed venture, fitness-inspired fun, a hobby or special interest-related event, or a uniquely exciting experience.

Some nature-themed ventures include snorkelling, going for a drive around the island, and planning a fun day at the beach. There are many great fishing areas around the island as well as a lot of historical landmarks to be seen.

Some of the best places to go snorkelling are Cades Reef, Maiden Island, and the Pillars of Hercules.

Some of the best beaches are Runaway Beach, Ffryes Beach, and Deep Bay.

Some landmarks to visit are Dow’s Hill Interpretation Centre, Martello Tower in Barbuda, and Clarence House.

For fitness fun, one can go hiking to a location with a great view and do a workout with a companion. One can even go kayaking along the coastline.

There are also very scenic areas for a jog. One popular choice is hiking up to Signal Hill, where you can enjoy panoramic views across Antigua and the sea. Another great option is the hike to the top of Boggy Peak, the highest point in Antigua, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Some scenic areas to jog are the Jones Valley Trail, the Long Bay Beach loop from Willikies, and the Pigeon Point Beach loop from English Harbour.

Some hobbies and special interest events happening in the country include cricket matches, car shows, and paintballing. Dads who have an affinity for firearms may love a trip to the local gun range.

Uniquely exciting experiences can range from zip-lining to booking a tour around the island in a buggy. There are also catamaran cruises you can enjoy together.

There are many creative ways to celebrate your dad as Father’s Day approaches. Remember to cherish the moments with dad, and spend quality time together. To make the day memorable, show your dad how much he means to you.

