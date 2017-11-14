Solo accuses ex-FIFA president of sexual harassment

New Story

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kimberly Ephraim and U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo has accused former FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual harassment.

The World Cup winner, 36, says the incident happened at the 2013 Ballon d’Or awards, before she went on stage to present an award.

In an interview with Portugal newspaper, Expresso, Solo – who has 202 caps – said: “I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass.”

Blatter, 81, denied the incident took place, with his spokesman telling BBC Sport: “This allegation is ridiculous.”

Solo, when asked why she had not spoken out on the incident before, added: “I was nervous for the presentation. It was the Ballon d’Or I was presenting.

“After that I didn’t see him and that was kind of bad. I didn’t get to tell him directly ‘don’t ever touch me.’ That’s the way I’ve always handled things – directly.”

A growing number of public figures have been accused of sexual harassment in recent weeks, sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, says the issue is “rampant” in women’s football.

“I’ve seen it throughout my entire career,” she said. “It’s not just in Hollywood.”

“For years, in the past, female players date and end up marrying their college coaches, which obviously a coach should not be doing, especially with a young player.

“I’ve seen it not just with coaches, I’ve seen it with trainers, doctors, and our press officers. I’ve seen it among players in the locker room. I don’t know why more players don’t speak out against it.”

Blatter was head of the world football’s governing body for 17 years, until a corruption scandal in 2015.

FIFA subsequently banned the Swiss official from the sport for eight years, a term later reduced to six years after appeal. (BBC Sport)

, both emerged winners at the Darcy Beckles bodybuilding and physique competition held in Barbados over the weekend.

Ephraim, a somewhat seasoned campaigner, grabbed top honours ahead of nine other competitors in the tall class of the bikini segment before going on to claim the overall title while Percival, a first-timer, won in the classic bodybuilding category.

The duo was part of a six-member team that traveled to Barbados for the annual event.

Percival, who defeated two other competitors on his way to the title, said he was somewhat nervous given the level of competition he faced.

“The two gentlemen I competed against, one young man actually won his class at a Toronto show about two weeks ago and the other gentleman was actually the winner of the CAC last year, so I was a tad nervous competing against that caliber of athletes but it went pretty well. I think I performed to the best of my ability and I was pleased with the results,” he said.

Ephraim, who could only manage a third place finish during last year’s competition, said her aim was always to take the top prize this year.

“You go into it wanting to win but I knew it was going to be a fight. It was not going to be a walk on stage, not that I feel like that ever happens, but because of the territory and the athletes I was expecting, so it was definitely an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and happiness on my part,” Ephraim said.

The battle, she said, was however as tough as expected.

“It was definitely a tough fight for me because the Bajan [Barbados] ladies are always very competitive and I think that because a lot of people did not get the opportunity of going to the CAC that a lot of the heavy hitters came down for that so it was definitely a competitive show,” she said.

The Antiguan beat fast rising Barbadian Dionne Clarke to take a compelling tall class that paved the way for a showdown for the overall title with Shakira Doughlin, also of Barbados, who captured the short class.

Also, Ollyn Martin was beaten by Barbados’ Shaquile Lavine in what was a hotly-debated decision in the Invitational Classic division.

The other members of the team were Elvis Bailey, Rodney George and Sheronda Braithwaite.