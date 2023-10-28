Solid Waste says contractors must register with statutory bodies to avoid duplicated payments  

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says, going forward, all its service providers will be required to register with the Inland Revenue Department and other statutory bodies in order to increase the fiscal sustainability of the country’s waste collection agency.

During a meeting with Cabinet officials, NSWMA analysed the variety of issues plaguing the body and preventing it from operating efficiently.

NSWMA has reported several operational challenges, including limited working trucks, which have caused periodic delays in the collection of residential garbage.

According to the post-Cabinet notes issued on Thursday, service providers should register with the Medical Benefits Scheme, the Social Security Board, the Inland Revenue Department and the Board of Education, so that statutory deductions can be deducted from the amount owed to them for their services.

This initiative was part of a broader review where it was revealed that certain “irregularities” were found in terms of payment to many service providers, including some contractors being paid twice for the same service through NSWMA and other ministries.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas told reporters on Thursday that the new measures would ensure all agencies are synchronised to prevent a duplication of financial payments to contractors.

“There are other agencies of government, such as the Central Board of Health and St John’s Development Corporation, and in the case of St John’s Development Corporation, they have a smaller mandate.

“Occasionally, there may be contractors that exist in both spaces and may have wittingly or unwittingly gamed the system, so it is a question of closing and identifying those loopholes,” Nicholas stated.

Cabinet has called for a comprehensive report from the NSWMA board with assistance from the Ministry of Finance in order to streamline its operations and reduce its debts.

The other proposals set out to assist in this effort include collecting all outstanding tipping fees for use of the landfill, and the purchase of three trucks by the authority to prevent delays in garbage collection.

“So, they are going to be scaling up their own asset base to be able to limit the requirement to pay outsourced cost to all of these contractors,” Nicholas added.