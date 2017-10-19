Solid Waste grappling with ‘inflated’ bills daily

New Story

By Kieron Murdoch

Melford Nicholas, information minister, has pointed to an invoice which the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) reportedly claims is eight times higher than it should be as an example of the challenges the entity faces daily.

According to the post-Cabinet press notes circulated by Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst, officials from the NSWMA presented an invoice from a contractor, who was hired to clean drains prior to Hurricane Irma, for EC $245,000 and said it should be no more than EC$30,000.

Meanwhile, NSWMA officials requested more money to clear what Hurst termed “the backlog in payments owed to truck operators and the workers involved in the beautification programme.”

Nicholas said, “They continue to operate on a deficit, and I think measures are going to be put

in place to improve that situation.”

Hurst said that money given to the Authority weekly is not enough to meet its requirements.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)