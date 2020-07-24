Soldier awaits official Covid results after positive rapid test

Spread the love













A Defence Force soldier appears to have tested positive for coronavirus using a rapid antigen test at a local lab while donating blood.

He has since been retested using the government-approved PCR machine and results are expected within the next couple of days.

A Defence Force statement said members of its construction and engineering department, to which the soldier belongs, have been placed in quarantine in the meantime.

“In addition, the ABDF continues its regimen of temperature testing, approved hygiene practices, monitoring by the force’s medical personnel, and in this particular case, an internal system of tracing to discover any contact that may have occurred in recent times by those persons presently being quarantined,” it said.

“The public can be assured that the ABDF is following all best practices with the management of Covid-19 and such related illnesses. In addition, procedures have been put in place to ensure that the ABDF will continue to provide services to the people of Antigua and Barbuda in a seamless and uninterrupted manner,” the statement added.