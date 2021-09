Parliamentarians have passed yet another resolution to further extend the State of Emergency (SoE) until the end of 2021.

The resolution will last until the 27th of December. Parliamentarians voted nine to one, successfully passing the resolution moments ago.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin remarked that the government has a duty to keep the SoE in place until the Ministry of Health controls the spread of Covid-19.

Benjamin said that the government is “protecting the people from themselves”