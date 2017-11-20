Society is to blame for men’s behavior

New Story

Local pastor, Lyndon Mottley has said that society is inadvertently turning men into monsters.

According to him, many men crave respect more than anything else and if society determines that they should not cry, they should be strong or even aggressive, then they will be.

“Now, when you cannot respond socially, in a way that is socially acceptable, men will find some other way to channel that kind of aggression…to prove this perception to be true – that I am strong, I am aggressive and I am macho,” he said.

He said this behavior also occurs among the youth and teenage girls are gravitating towards it.

The pastor added, “Men will want to commit crimes and not just commit crimes, but commit crimes using some kind of instrument, whether it be guns or knives” in order to meet society’s expectation of manliness.