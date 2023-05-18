Social Security Director joins Sagicor panel encouraging workers to do more to prepare for retirement

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Director of the Social Security Board, David Matthias, told attendees at a recent Sagicor webinar that people need to start early to prepare for their post-retirement lives.

Matthias was part of a panel of experts speaking at a webinar ‘Let’s Talk: Are you under-pensioned’ hosted by Sagicor, where panelists noted that most people have not prepared for life following retirement, and it is important that persons develop multiple income sources.

“The misconception that a lot of people have is that Social Security is all you need to survive in retirement, but the unfortunate truth is…how you live today is dependent on your salary.”

Matthias reminded persons that a pension from Social Security replaced only a percentage of the salary and emphasized that “how [one] lives post-retirement is affected by the decision to retire and receive a pension.

“The simple rule that we at Social Security like to tell people is that what you require to live today, is what you must plan to generate, and more, in order to live well over your expected lifetime. Anyone who is going to retire, should not consider Social Security to be the ‘be all and end all’ – insurance is important, an aggressive investment and savings plan, these are all necessary from early in one’s working years,” Matthias explained.

Observer media spoke to Matthias in an interview about how young people should begin looking at investment and savings plans.

“I can only use the example that my mother always taught me ‘even if it is $50.00, discipline yourself to set that $50.00 aside, there is no reason why you should spend your entire salary,” he explained.

When asked how persons who have to take care of both aging parents and young children should go about saving for retirement, he explained that “if both spectrums are dependents, then it means one person did not plan properly for their own old age.”

“Social Security is a generational transfer…if the generation before was profligate in its spending, then there would be nothing for the generation that came after, so our parents did the job that they were supposed to do, which is to help us to reach to a place where we can look after our children.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Robinson, Vice President of Strategic Projects at Sagicor Life Inc, stated that “most people do not understand until they are in it that supporting yourself for 15 years or so of life following retirement at age 65 is not an easy task.”

Michael Millar, Head of Wealth Management at Sagicor Asset Management Inc. agreed stating, “People tend to procrastinate to begin the process: young people think they have a lot of time, and older people may think they have more time than they actually do.

“You don’t have to know it all or be absolutely correct at the beginning. Start by looking at a couple of things: Look at desired lifestyle, income sources, accumulated assets. Factor in when you plan to retire, as this has implications for accumulation. Consider how long you hope to live and then you just need to implement your plan and stay the course.”

‘Let’s Talk: Are you under-pensioned’, hosted by Sagicor is the first in a series of quarterly webinars which will discuss financial topics of interest to all in the Eastern Caribbean.