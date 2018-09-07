Social Security Board to review inappropriate conduct case

Workers at the Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Board will have to wait at least one more day for the board to review the case against a manager who staff want removed from his position over alleged inappropriate conduct.

Ralph Potter, a senior industrial officer of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) said the meeting which should have been held yesterday will take place today at the Friars Hill location at 2 p.m.

Potter said the board is waiting to hear from the manager, who is accused by a female customer service representative of touching her inappropriately.

The industrial officer said the staff want the manager terminated from his post.

“We have made our position very clear in saying that the person must go, he cannot be allowed to continue in the position that he is in. The board wants to have a review of certain things,” Potter said.

Since Monday, several staff members called for the managers to be held accountable for allegedly touching the customer service representative who rejected his advances.

In an earlier interview with OBSERVER media, AT&LU President, Wigley George said he wanted the Social Security Board to send a strong message that these types of behaviours were unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

George said after the allegation was made, the manager then turned around and tried to report the staff to upper management for using “foul” language.

Yesterday afternoon Potter met with the staff at the Friars Hill office to update them on what is expected to happen. He said the employees are expected at work for their scheduled shift. A determination will be made on the way forward after the

meeting of the board concludes.

Employees said that the aggrieved worker and her colleagues feel that management and the board are not taking the report seriously.