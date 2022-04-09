Social inquiry report holding up sentencing of murderer

By Latrishka Thomas

A Greenbay man who has been awaiting sentencing for murder for about four months has met yet another roadblock.

In November 2021, Akeem Henry admitted to killing 34-year-old Keon Carr of Gray’s Farm.

Carr was shot several times on December 27 2019, moments after leaving his mother’s Christian Street home.

He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital that night.

Since Henry admitted to the crime, Justice Colin Williams ordered that a social inquiry report be produced at the behest of the accused’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, who said he needed the report to assist with mitigating his client’s sentence.

But yesterday when Henry was due to finally learn his fate, the court was still not in possession of the report and had to adjourn the matter again.

The prosecution suggested that perhaps the probation department had not received the request for the report.

Both the Crown and the defence therefore agreed to look into it.

The judge then made a new order for the report to be submitted by April 25, then on April 28 the matter will proceed to sentencing.