Social commentator questions government bill write-off￼

Independent Senator Bakesha Francis-James. (Facebook photo)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A social commentator is asking questions about the structure and the criteria that will be put in place to facilitate the waiver of medical and utility bills incurred by residents.

The government announced a decision to write-off APUA electricity and water bills in arrears before and up to December 31, 2021, unpaid property taxes up to December 31, 2021, and Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre bills in arrears for more than 180 days in last week’s Cabinet report.

Cabinet spokesman Melford Nicholas said residents must pay amounts owed for 2022 to be eligible, and he believes revenue may be boosted as people attempt to clear their debts.

But commentator Erica Edwards raised concerns about the criteria used to determine who will benefit from this initiative, and she suggested thorough background checks such as payment history and breakdown of income.

“This is not the first time that this is being done. I know we are coming out of Covid, some people would have had some struggles, and they may have amassed a large debt. However, I can’t see this happening where the only condition is that you pay your 2022 bill,” Edwards expressed on the Big Issues program yesterday.

While underscoring that she was not against the write-off, she also questioned the future effect it will have on consumer behavior

“There are some people that look forward to this, [they] will not pay their bill after this, and I am not going to sit here and support a broad-brush approach to this again. This is nonsense,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Independent Senator Bakesha Francis-James, who was also a guest on the Big Issues program, supported the initiative, saying every citizen deserves a chance to rebuild his or her life.

“Giving amnesty to residents of this country and giving them a chance to start over again. I think it’s really good for the citizens. APUA must be in a position financially to make such an offer,” Francis-James said.

Observer held a survey on social media last week asking residents if they would take the amnesty. Some users said they welcomed the news and would apply. However, others were wary of the timing and how the write-off would take place.