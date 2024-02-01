Soccer Academy to Launch Fundraising Drive as Players Set to Benefit from UK Stint

By Neto Baptiste

Four young footballers stand to benefit from a one-month development stint with the UK-based FCV International Football Academy come August.

The players will be selected from amongst those currently enrolled in the Soccer Academy after the local body forged a relationship with the privately owned FCV academy some years ago.

President and head coach at the Soccer Academy, former national player Joey Christopher, said the body’s aim is to raise EC$50,000 to ensure that the four selected players are fully funded for what he believes could be a life-changing experience.

“The month they are going to spend can be life changing so that’s why we are pushing so much, trying to make it as easy on the parents as possible. If we can raise the full amount, the four that will be going are going free of cost. We haven’t chosen the four as yet because they are actually working and it’s a way to keep them working because you don’t know who are the four,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manager of Soccer Academy Wayne Hewlett sought to sensitise the public ahead of what he says will be an aggressive fundraising campaign as they seek to amass the necessary funding.

“We’re going to do sales, we’re going to be out there soliciting funds ourselves at supermarkets, in town and we’re going to be doing all different sort of fundraisers but we just wanted for this to be us embarking on it and let the public know so once they see us around and once they see something with the logo with anything at all regarding raising funds that they give and give generously,” he said.

Soccer Academy sits 11th on the 20-team standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division with nine points from five matches. The body also host academy sessions at the Police Recreation Grounds (PRG) on a weekly basis. Persons and or business wishing to contribute to the effort are asked to call 779-9737 or 781-6576.