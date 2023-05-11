‘Soca Villain’ released from hospital after Labour Day attack

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

An artiste badly injured in a harrowing attack on May 1 has thanked everyone for the support he received.

Allakai ‘Soca Villain’ Samuel, a member of the LSA Entertainment Band, was severely wounded in a confrontation during Labour Day celebrations and was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Samuel thanked the driver who took him to the hospital, members of the public who donated blood and the hospital staff who aided in his recovery.

Allakai ‘Soca Villain’ Samuel (Social media photo courtesy Trevaughn ‘LyricksMan’ Weston)

He also took a few minutes to address the ongoing spate of violence in the country.

“The violence, I am not going to say much about that, but all I have to say, at least people in Antigua realise how serious the thing be … me nah like it, me nah raise up so, me nah used to dem type of violence dey,” he said in a Facebook Live post Tuesday night.

“Me [still] believe inna forgiveness cuz if a man do me something, and you just haffu walk away, me walk away. The hardest thing to do right now ah live pon this Earth yah, not go to school, not pass an exam,” he said.

He also thanked his family members, friends and those who offered prayers and support.

“I want to thank all the bands that shout out to me — LSA, High Voltage, Kaution, New Gen Band, Daddy Barlo and the Revo Band — the last set of thanks I want to give is to my loving people here, the fans,” he said.

By early yesterday afternoon, the video had accrued more than 16,000 views.