Soca Diva Claudette Peters pays tribute to close friend Ricardo Drue

- Advertisement -

The close friendship between Soca Diva Claudette ‘CP’ Peters and Ricardo Drue began many years ago in 2009.

Drue was seeking to carve his path into the local soca arena and Peters was happy to help in whatever way she could.

“He would come with me on stage [and] he would also write songs for me. So we kinda grew together until he was able to do it on his own,” She told Observer yesterday.

Drue, 38, passed away on December 12 of a suspected heart attack.

“Just to know someone that is so close, so talented and so full of life, to have left, it’s a you know, you’re left to wonder what’s next. Such a talented, talented young man. He would’ve touched so many lives,” Peters stated.

In addition to her protégé’s undeniable talent for music, the multiple soca monarch winner expressed that Drue was a person who was fond of laughter.

“He liked pranks. You cannot leave yourself unguarded because he’s going to try something. You just don’t know, some joke or some kind of facial expression,” she said.

“But I’m happy to have known Ricardo for the years that I have. We’ve been through ups and downs. I’m happy to have been in his life and been a part of the music fraternity,” Peters added.

Drue’s life and contributions are set to be honored in an event slated for December 19 at the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

The 7pm event organised by the government and the Festivals Commission will feature a candlelight vigil and see several artists take to the stage to pay tribute to their friend and colleague.

One of those artists will be Peters, who expressed that the event is a fitting tribute to her late friend and soca artist.

“He always deemed his music as happy music, and so it is one of the reasons why we should have something…to remind people that yes the body would’ve left us, but the spirit and that happy place within the music lives on,” she said.

In the days following Drue’s death, tributes flooded in from across the region.

The government described him as an emerging talent who commanded attention, applause and appreciation throughout Antigua and Barbuda, the country of his birth.

The Festivals Commission had previously enrolled him as a cultural ambassador.

Meanwhile, Drue’s fiancée – Trinidadian soca star Patrice Roberts – has arrived in Antigua and is staying at a local resort.

Her media team previously requested privacy for her at what they described as an absolutely devastating time.