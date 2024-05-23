Soca artiste releases powerful and inspiring anthem, ‘Fighter’

- Advertisement -

Antiguan soca artiste Young Lyrics is once again setting a positive tone for Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival with the release of his song “Fighter” aimed to uplift listeners and instill a message of resilience and determination within them.

According to a release, the production of the up-tempo soca track was a collaborative effort between long-time collaborator Tadj Martin, Riddim Master and Delmore Thomas, who all allowed the soca artiste to have a more hands-on approach with the creative direction for this record, as this was a record that had a deep personal connection to Young Lyrics.

Throughout the duration of the three minutes and 42 seconds track, Young Lyrics maintains an energetic, yet controlled melodic, vocal cadence and delivery that complements the track’s final production with very compelling lyrics and word play that further solidifies the general mood of the song’s message.

Delving in further behind the music, the soca artiste opened up about his personal struggles on the road to becoming the growing entertainer that he is today.

“For years, I’ve grappled with anxiety while navigating the intense scrutiny of the entertainment industry as a rising singer-songwriter, and now, a producer. Balancing personal well-being, family responsibilities, professional obligations, health concerns, and the inner workings of the music business can be an overwhelming task.

“Also, the unexpected loss of my cherished mentor, Ricardo Drue, late last year left me feeling adrift and disoriented,” Young Lyrics shared.

However, with the unwavering support of his team and loved ones, the soca artiste realised that life’s challenges can serve as catalysts for personal growth. By tapping into his inner resilience and harnessing the positive energy of his support system, he’s been able to push back against adversity and demonstrate his determination to succeed.

“Fighter” is Young Lyrics’ second release for the carnival season following “Miss Carnival” which was released in March 2024 as an ode to the annual summer festival. Looking towards the upcoming carnival celebrations, the soca artiste, who captured the second runner up position in the Groovy segment of the 2023 APUA/Inet Party Monarch Competition with his rendition of “Mr Anything”, said: “As I look forward to upcoming stage shows, I am excited about connecting with audiences through the power of my music. The love I have for music and the art form has served as my anchor. With each performance this season, I just want to embody love, and sharing an upbeat energy with all who grace the audience.

“With one additional release on the horizon, Young Lyrics emphasized his mission of fostering unity through the power of soca music, stating: “I want fans to expect anything. As an artiste, my goal is to reach wider audiences and promote the energy of unity, not only here in Antigua, but also in the wider Caribbean through the power of soca music. We are not alone, and we should always remember to support and love each other as we sometimes struggle with the very same situations in different circumstances.”

As “Fighter” resonates with listeners, the soca artiste implores them to find inspiration and motivation within its message, reminding them that resilience is the cornerstone of overcoming life’s challenges.

He shared, “This song means a lot to me and I know many people can relate to it. If you ever feel alone, always remember that you can talk to someone or be there for someone; your support and encouragement can really make a difference. Personally, that is why I made this song.”