SNRA record first win in Schools’ Volleyball, CHSS rally to beat OCS

By Carlena Knight

Sir Novelle Richards Academy’s (SNRA’s) male volleyball team were the crowd favourites on Wednesday afternoon as they recorded their first win in the 2022 edition of the Inter-school Volleyball League.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Sir Novelle Richards defeated Island Academy in straight sets, 25-22, 25-22.

It was a sea-saw battle between the two teams but it would be the guys from Sir Novelle Richards who would win over the crowd as, despite their small stature, they managed to hold off the rivals and secure the win.

Their female team, however, could not follow suit, as they lost in straight sets to former champions, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS), 25-10, 25-20.

Meanwhile, in the other male encounter, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) edged out Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 3-2 in sets.

After winning the first set, 25-20, the guys in blue faltered in the second and with a string of unforced turnovers, lost the set 14-25.

It seemed as if OCS would have pulled off the upset in the third and final deciding set, leading by some four points as both teams tried to reach 15 but with unforced turnovers of their own, OCS would end up losing the match, 15-9.

Games will continue on Friday as All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) will face SNRA in the female division while OCS and SNRA will face off in the male section.

Island Academy will look to bounce back from their loss as they play ASSS.

All games will be played at the YMCA Sports complex.