Snippets of Antigua through art

By Charminae George

Artists are people who can take the mundane and transform them into something extraordinary.

A trip to an art exhibition a few days ago, not only proved this, but also afforded a short field trip into Antigua’s past, and an insight into the mind of the artists.

Grab your notepad and pen, because there is something in store.

The first piece goes back to long ago, when Antigua had an active volcano and forests were on the island. An explosive volcanic eruption at some point in time caused surrounding forests to be blanketed with ash.

Over time, minerals in the ash, specifically silica, iron and manganese filled-in the inside rings in the wood, effectively preserving the patterns. This process, called mineralisation, essentially turns the once wood into stone (antiguahistory.net).

Photo one features petrified stone as the centre piece for the art piece.

According to one of the artists, Nigel Gittens, the wooden base was made from greenheart wood with a central element, petrified wood. The wood is highlighted by a string light embedded into the piece.

Back to the days when sugar was king, and numerous sugar mills could be found in each parish, piece number two represents the Betty’s Hope sugar plantation, one of the most notable sugar estates, which was founded around 1650.

The purpose of the mills was to crush cane, allowing the cane juice to drip into the iron receptacle beneath. The cane juice was then piped to the boiling house, while the juiceless cane stalks would eventually be used to fuel the furnaces used for boiling and distilling the cane juice (antiguahistory.net).

In photo two, the two sugar mill replicas are actually piggy banks.

Artist Leudis Gittens explained that the original replicas were smaller and without the piggy bank aspect. However, because of a suggestion given to her, she decided to incorporate it into these replicas.

The third piece is one gathered from the beach. It’s one of the places where driftwood washes ashore. Driftwood is essentially wood – mainly trees – that ended up in the sea, and spent a bit of time floating around the ocean.

By the time a piece of driftwood washes ashore, it has been stripped of its (tree) bark, bleached by the sun and would weigh significantly less than before due to organisms that have eaten the organic matter.

Figure three shows a candlestick holder made from driftwood found at Fort James.

This piece of driftwood, according to the artists, is mostly unaltered due to its natural uniqueness. The only change made was minor sanding to allow for the piece to support its own weight.

Should you be interested in any of the artwork mentioned in this article, you can contact Antigua Rock and Craft via 721-4180 or 780-4799.

