Smart studying habits propelled student to success

By Charminae George

[email protected]

One of the ways Kellycia Liu studied for the Grade Six National Assessment was via group chats with her classmates.

Last Friday, she learnt of her outstanding achievement — her fourth place position in the exam, by scoring 373 out of 400 points — through one of the thoughtful group chats she had created.

Upon hearing the announcement, she immediately ran to her mother for confirmation.

“When I heard it, I ran to my mom and I asked her to check if it was real … she checked and it was real,” Liu said on Observer AM yesterday.

In addition to the group chats, the former Post Millennial Academy student said she prepared for the exam by practicing from past papers and studying hard.

“I did some past papers from the other national assessments … and I studied little by little before the day of the exam,” she stated.

Liu’s mother, Yulan Liang, attested to her daughter’s work ethic.

“I never have to worry about her, she always does her homework. When she comes home, she makes sure her homework is done before she does [anything] else,” Liang stated.

Liu took the opportunity to thank her teacher, the school’s principal, her parents and everyone who encouraged her to excel.

“I would like to give thanks to everyone who encouraged me and helped me to do my best and helped me to place fourth,” she said.

Liu, who aspires to be a doctor, also enjoys playing the violin and tennis, and doing art. Her secondary school of choice is the St Anthony’s Secondary School, and her favourite subjects are Mathematics and Art.