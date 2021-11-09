24.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesSmall progress made one year after torrential rains battered the island
The Big Stories

Small progress made one year after torrential rains battered the island

0
0
Little Creek bridge which is still undergoing repairs (Photo by Gemma Handy)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Twelve months ago today, Antigua experienced one of the most devasting floods in decades when torrential rains drenched the island, submerging roads, and flooding homes which left the nation facing a bill of more that EC $160 million.

More than 12 inches of rain was recorded by meteorological officials, and videos that made the rounds on social media showed water rushing through the streets of St John’s and rural communities, people having to abandon their cars in waist-high water; one even showed a child almost being swept away while walking with an adult.

The situation also placed into sharp focus the plight of the many families living in homes in “significant disrepair” as several people, including disabled residents who were already living in deplorable conditions, were displaced.

A year on, one of the main thoroughfares which links the south of the island to St John’s remains in despair forcing residents to use a bypass that had been created to maintain the flow of traffic.

The road in Cades Bay, another area in the south, is yet to be repaired.

Yesterday, the Director of the National Office of Disaster Services, Philmore Mullin, pointed to the pandemic and the challenges associated with it as a major issue that would have affected the recovery process at the major flood.

He said the pandemic has placed a major dent in government’s already limited coffers.

“We continue to do what we can with the resources available. Once the Covid situation is brought under control, activity will be maintained,” Mullin said.

He also said work is underway to repair and build drains to better deal with future challenges.

The government has also encountered challenges to fulfill the promise to repair the homes of the disabled due to financial constraints.

Mullin said some effort has been made to assist those most affected and the process is ongoing.

Previous articleTrio charged with kidnapping missing man remanded to HMP
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

fourteen + 7 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!