‘Small drops of water can make major waves’: Pares Secondary students become environmental ambassadors

By Robert A Emmanuel

“Just like water into a pond, every single drop counts”.

That was a message shared by Daniel Athill Jonas, a student at the Pares Secondary School and one of the participants in an Integrated Health Outreach-sponsored project aimed at creating environmental ambassadors.

At a closing ceremony yesterday, attendees were blown away by the students’ presentations about the need to protect the environment and their own efforts to be change agents in that regard.

The young Athill Jonas told Observer that people need to take more responsibility for caring for the environment, including by electing officials who care about it.

“I took a lot away from this project, mostly about the environment and biodiversity and how we affect the animals and us.

“[My team] did a video mainly because I wanted to send a message that it isn’t just the government but it is mostly the people because the people are the ones who put them in those positions, and if you complain about the trash not being picked up, then it is because you didn’t vote for the right people,” he said.

He said persons need to do what they believe is right in protecting the environment if they want to change the world, which was also shared in his YouTube video entitled “Antigua’s Environment”.

Meanwhile, Vasana King, whose project was seen as the best by IHO judges, said persons should be “proud” to conserve and beautify the environment.

Images from the closing ceremony at the Pares Secondary School where students completed biodiversity training and are environmental ambassadors (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)

Her project was focused on a beach clean-up effort at Long Bay beach, where persons who were at the beach at the time also assisted in the efforts.

“As Ambassador [Julien] Kentish said, we are our environment and we should conserve and take pride in it,” King said.

Youth Ambassador with responsibility for Health, Wellness and the Environment, Julien Kentish, gave remarks to the students encouraging them to be excited about being change agents for the country.

“Biodiversity not only involves animals but our plants, oceans, our ecosystem, and all of this coming together can affect what we know of the world we live in today.

“Have we thought of how we treat the environment [and how to] work along with our peers and our neighbours to ensure that our areas are clean?” Kentish told attendees.

He added that while humans are a small minority in the world’s ecosystem, 83 percent of the world is affected by human action.

Lonica Carr also reiterated that stance, saying that “this is our environment and we, as human beings, have been destroying it, taking it for granted”.

The team leaders each thanked their fellow students who participated in the project and the teachers who helped them in their research.

According to Project Director Dr Nicole Bird, the project lasted for eight weeks and will continue in this form for the next two years.

Dr Bird also spoke about the long-term goal of the project which is to empower the youth to work together to better protect the country’s biodiversity.

“We chose Pares Secondary School as our first school to work on building awareness on what constitutes biodiversity and conservation and introduce social accountability,” she said.