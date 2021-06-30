Small Craft Advisory Issued

Spread the love













Urgent – Marine Weather Message

Small Craft Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

5:00 PM Wednesday 30 June 2021



…Small craft advisory in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and

the British Virgin Islands…

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the island.



Timing: Until Saturday.



Synopsis: Fresh to strong winds from a tropical disturbance will cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells to rise, resulting in hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is forecast to rise to high, and there is the potential for extensive impacts.

Warnings may be required for some islands for Thursday and or Friday. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 28 to 46 km/h (15 to 25 knots; 17 to 29 mph), with strong gusts to around 72 km/h (39 knots; 45 mph). Highest winds are likely on Friday/Saturday.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3.5 metres (7 to 12 feet), occasionally or locally exceeding 4.5 metres (15 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells: 2 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet and occasionally higher. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds. Max waves likely Friday, when a warning may be required.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com and facebook.com/abmetservice



Forecaster: Dale Destin