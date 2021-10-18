SLBMC resumes some outpatient services today

The Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) said that, as of today, it will be restoring some services that were suspended due to the impact of the pandemic.

In a notice issued Saturday, the hospital advised that for the Radiology Department, patients who previously had appointments for Ultrasound, Mammogram and Compute Tomography, will be called to reschedule their appointments.

Patients for the Outpatient Clinic will also be called to confirm an appointment date and time.

The hospital also advised “concerned patients” not to visit the facility for any radiology or outpatient clinic appointments, unless they have been contacted with a date and time.

This, however, does not apply to appointments for oncology, dialysis and antenatal care.

Additionally, outpatient services for the laboratory remain suspended, except for the immune-compromised, pregnant individuals, those receiving cancer care and travellers getting tested for Covid-19.