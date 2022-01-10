SLBMC restricts elective, non-essential services from today

In an effort to keep patients, staff, and communities safe, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) will be taking measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic from today, January 10, 2022, until further notice.

“Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19, we regret to inform the community that we are suspending ALL elective and non-essential services at the hospital. This is to include elective surgeries and outpatient clinics, routine laboratory services and non-emergent radiological services,” the hospital said in a release.

Patients who are affected by this restriction will be contacted by the hospital’s care team.

“We do recognise the inconvenience that these changes may cause, however we are appreciative of the public’s understanding, as we manage the effects of Covid-19 on our communities. SLBMC Medical Director, Dr Albert Duncan stated. “The safety of our patients and visitors remain a priority. We continue to make decisions in the best interest of those in our care and those who love them.”

However, SLBMC is advising the public that access to essential treatments such as cancer care, antenatal (high-risk) care, and kidney dialysis will continue. Also, its emergency department remains open 24 hours and the hospital will also continue to accept urgent physician referrals.

If a community member suspects they may have been exposed to Covid-19, they are asked to phone the Covid Hotline: 46-COVID (462-6843) OR 562-9764 for further instruction. Individuals are being asked to only present to the hospital if their symptoms are severe, or a health professional has advised them to do so.