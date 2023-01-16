Slam trounce Ovals in ABBA Division Two action

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Cutie’s Ovals Superiors found themselves once again on the short end of the stick as they suffered their third straight loss, this time to New Generation All Saints Slam over the weekend, in their Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two clash.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex on Saturday night, Superiors went under to Slam 72-38.

This is the first time ever that Slam has recorded a win over any Ovals team.

Leading the way was the birthday boy himself, Kim Casey, with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocked shots.

He was assisted by Keaddy Martin who netted 16, grabbed 12 rebounds and made six assists.

Also in double figures for the victors was Leon Lawrence who made 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Superiors’ Michael Jeffers was the lone player in double figures for his team scoring 12 points with nine rebounds.

The other match saw Cuties Ovals Young Guns win by default as their opponents Young Warrior Ballers could not field a team.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:45 with New Generation Slam facing Old Road Daggers while at 8:30, Cutie’s Ovals Superiors will battle Raeburn Generator United.

Both games will be played at Ovals.