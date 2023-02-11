Slam gets blowout win over Superiors in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

New Generation Slam enjoyed a huge 50-points victory over Ovals Superiors in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) completion on Thursday.

Playing in the feature game of a double-header, Slam inflicted an 88-38 beating on Ovals, outscoring their opponents in all four quarters of the contest.

Slam won 15-8 in the first quarter, 30-13 in the second, 22-9 in the third and 20-8 in the fourth quarter for the huge win. Anjis Anthony led the way for the victors with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Kim Casey sank 19 points and pulled 13 rebounds. There were also contributions of 15 and 14 points from Keaddy Martin and Leon Lawrence respectively.

In a losing effort, Shamori Bascus top-scored on the bench with 13 points and five rebounds for Superiors.

In Thursday’s opening game, Ottos Coolers defeated Rebels 95-78. Lincoln Weekes carried the torch for Coolers with 33 points, while Ismael Palemo and Michael Barton had 18 and 13 points each. Zuri Nesbitt top-scored with 30 points for Rebels.