SkyTiger Services donates over $5K in hygienic supplies to Scrub Life Cares

SkyTiger Services proudly announces its donation of over $5,000 worth of health and sanitary items to the third annual Women and Girls Health Expo, “Grow with the Flo” presented by Scrub Life Cares. The event took place on May 25th at the Cana Moravian Church grounds in Swetes Village.

“We were honoured and eager to support Scrub Life Cares,” said Chantal Nicholas of SkyTiger Services. “We believe that access to hygienic supplies is a fundamental right of women and girls in our community.”

Scrub Life Cares, founded by Tanya Ambrose, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving women and youths in underserved communities by promoting health education.

The annual “Grow with the Flo” expo is a cornerstone event, providing vital resources, information, and support to empower women and girls to take control of their health and well-being.

SkyTiger Services is dedicated to fostering positive change enhancing community well-being and making a lasting impact on the lives of women and youths.