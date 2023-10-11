SJDC blast ABDF Warriors in Business League Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Roberts

The St John’s Development Corporation were in top form blasting ABDF Warriors a whopping 4-0 in the second round of the Cool & Smooth JOMA Caribbean Ministry of Sports Business League Football Tournament on Saturday.

Playing at the Potters Playing Field, Ameil Joseph took little time to add his name to the goal sheets to give the SJDC team a one nil lead. Before the half ended, Romane Ault added the second goal to head into halftime two-nil.

To make things worse, Joseph came back and scored his second of the match, making the scoreline three-nil. The Defence Force team’s defence had no answers to the offensive taken by SJDC. Franklyn Samuel then hit home the final goal for the victors to seal the deal. It was the first win of the season after drawing with Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board last weekend.

In the other matches, EMS beat Transport Board 3-2 with Khalique Kellman, Barishaun Phillip and Marckens Dorisca each scoring for the victors whereas Danyel Greenaway and Kareem Campbell netted for the losers. PBC HC Ver also rallied to a 3-2 victory over Anjo Wholesale. It was also the same result for UWI beating Villa Tech 3-2 as Daryl Massicot registered two goals for the winners.

APUA Telecom played to a nil all draw with DEW PRO Builders. It was the same result for APUA Head Office and PW Asphalt. Antigua Plumbing drew (1-1) with Kennedy Blue Diamond.

The Port Authority beat the National Solid Waste Management Authority winning 2-1. There were similar margins of victory for Agriculture over Terminix (2-1), Curtain Bluff against APUA Water (2-1) and Royalton Hotel over Galley Bay Hotel (2-1).