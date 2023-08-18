SJCCU exemplifies ‘People Helping People’

As part of the 41st Anniversary Celebration, the team from SJCCU engaged in the annual tradition of feeding the less fortunate at the Soup Kitchen in St John’s yesterday.

Marketing Officer, Joseph Apparicio said that the credit union is built on the premise of “People Helping People”.

So, in keeping with our theme for this year’s anniversary which is 41 and still going strong we are happy to provide a meal for the less fortunate. He further added that everyone should try to be their brother’s keeper because you never know what your life has in store for you.