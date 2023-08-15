SJCCU celebrates 41 years of serving the public

- Advertisement -

One of Antigua and Barbuda’s well-known credit unions, the St John’s Cooperative Credit Union (SJCCU), is celebrating 41 years of providing financial support to the general public.

The theme for this year’s celebration reflects the financial institution’s rich history, according to the general manager, Peta-Gay Rodney.

“The theme, ‘41 and growing strong’, represents a look back, paying homage to those who started the journey as well as looking forward,” she stated on Observer AM yesterday.

The week of activities began on August 13 with a church service at the Ebenezer Methodist Church on St Mary’s Street, and was followed by a media blitz on August 14 and 15.

August 16 will see a Small Business Expo hosted at the credit union’s Friars Hill location, and prizes and surprises will be offered at the Lower All Saints Road and Friars Hill locations.

Member Appreciation Day on August 17 will feature meal distribution at the Soup Kitchen at 1pm, and Socarobics at the Nyah Roberts Basketball Court from 5pm to 6pm.

The celebrations will culminate on August 18 with a ‘Mod Day’ featuring the tagline ‘Go Green or Go Home!’, which is in support of efforts to reduce climate change.

The SJCCU began serving residents of Antigua and Barbuda on August 16, 1982 with the motto, ‘Saving Together For Financial Self-sufficiency’.

It was the first credit union to offer membership to the general public, as credit unions existing before 1982 were closed bond, meaning that only individuals of a particular occupation or religion could become members.

The St John’s Cooperative Credit Union operates from two locations (Photo courtesy social media)