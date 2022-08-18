SJCCU: 40 trees to commemorate 40 years￼

In celebration of its 40th anniversary of providing financial services to Antigua and Barbuda, the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union (SJCCU) partnered with the Ministry of the Environment to plant 40 fruit trees across Antigua.

SJCCU’s General Manager, Ms Jennifer Whyte remarked that “this symbolic gesture is a reflection of the credit union and its members as, just like SJCCU’s members, the fruit trees will take time to bear fruit, but when they do they will be able to provide for themselves and their families”.

Participating in the first tree-planting exercise to mark the occasion was the President of the Softball Cricket Association of Antigua and Barbuda, Mr Robin Bascus Jnr, who noted that it was heartwarming that the first four trees were planted at Dredgers, the home of softball cricket. He thanked SJCCU for their commitment as a sponsor for over 25 years.

Janeil Simon was on hand to represent the Ministry Environment. He stated that this was a wonderful gesture by SJCCU as it shows the company’s commitment to the environment.