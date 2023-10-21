SJA hammer Pares Secondary in Under 20 School Football

- Advertisement -

In the East Zone of the Ministry of Sports Schools Under 20 Male, the St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) handed Pares Secondary School a heavy defeat in a 4-1 triumph.

Eroy Gonsalves was on point for the Academy side as scored his first goal in the 17th minute before an unfortunate own goal was scored by Agieano Williams in the 24th minute.

One minute later, Gonsalves returned another to make the scoreline 3-0. Thair Thomas pulled one back for PSS to make it 3-1 before Terroy Ponde scored the final goal of the match in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile, Devonta Byrne was on target for All Saints Secondary School in the 27th minute, as they beat Irene B. Williams Secondary School in a 1-0 victory.

Matches for Friday 20th October were postponed due to the instability in weather conditions. The Ministry of Sports School League is sponsored by Cool and Smooth and Joma Caribbean.