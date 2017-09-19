Six deaths, Unconfirmed reports from Dominica

There are unconfirmed reports of six deaths in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
This is according to executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, Ronald Jackson.
OBSERVER media spoke to Jackson moments ago.
He says information on the casualties and the devastation has been slow in coming in.
Callers to OBSERVER radio and other stations in Antigua have been offering prayers and support for those affected in Dominica.
