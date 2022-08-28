Six complete basic solar, electrical installation course offered by UPP candidate, Franz deFreitas

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

Six enthusiastic students, including a parent and child in two cases, graduated on Saturday with the skills needed to perform basic solar panel and electrical installation after completing a course that was facilitated by local solar panel technician, Alex Spencer.

The courses were hosted at a campaign office that has been established with the St John’s City South Constituency for United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate, Franz deFreitas.

The basic electrical and electronics course, according to Spencer, covered areas including the most common type of electrical components, the characteristics of electrical components, the functions of certain conductor devices, and troubleshooting.

They also analysed parallel circuits and series circuits, along with structuring. For the solar aspect of the course, a wide range of topics were also covered.

“The course went on for 11 weeks and I think the students now have a basic understanding of electronics and solar installation. There are a few who have shown great advancement in knowing and doing more. All of the students also had hands-on experience as they were able to build their own circuits and understood the way it functions,” Spencer said.

Joan Sampson, one of the graduands, said she had a keen interest in the area and found it very easy. She completed the course with her son, a second former, as a way to inspire him ahead of the new school term.

“He might have not have understood it but by the time he gets to school, he will start connecting the dots. Overall, it was a very good initiative, there is room for improvement, but it is a good programme,” Sampson said.

Kenez Anthony explained that “even though I had experience with this sort of a thing, there were a lot of things I did not understand before that I do now. Overall, it was a very educational experience and I would recommend it to anyone”.

Another student, Emanuel Maynard told Observer that he learned a lot about solar panels and how they function.

“At first, it was a bit confusing, but after going through the notes it became simpler. The class is very underrated, not lots of people knew about it and the stuff they could learn from it. I’ve been in the class for three months and I’ve learned a bit, but if you spend at least six months in that class you would learn everything you need to know about solar panels,” Maynard said.

Meanwhile, the UPP candidate for the area said the primary goal of this and other ongoing exercises is to equip school leavers and others with the basic skills needed to gain employment, starting at the entry-level.

He said the initiative was also started out of a need that has been identified by residents in the St John’s City South Constituency.

“One of the quickest ways to upskill members of the community is to give them tools, trades that will assist them in getting a job so that they would not have to depend on others, rob or steal, sit on the corner and do nothing,” De Freitas said.

Aside from the just concluded course, an afterschool programme is ongoing at the branch where students are being offered free CXC classes.

De Freitas also added that the programme offerings will be expanded in the coming months and will also intensify “when I succeed at the polls”.

A basic electrical circuit (Photos by Theresa Goodwin) A basic solar panel installation Students in action