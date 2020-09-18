Six accused of jewellery heist to face trial

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Six individuals charged with stealing over $600,000 in jewellery and other items from relatives of a well-known local politician are now set to face a judge and jury in the High Court’s January assizes.

Yesterday, Kenisha Whyte-Challenger, Kerriano Thomas, Jevon Lloyd, Ian O’Brien, Vernon Braithwaite and Ivlaw John appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court to find out if there is enough evidence to send the matter up to the High Court.

Police prosecutor Allan Honore’ tendered several pieces of evidence and the magistrate, having deemed it sufficient, subsequently committed the case.

Whyte-Challenger, Thomas and Lloyd are jointly charged with aggravated robbery, while the other three are charged with receiving property having known or ought to have known it to be proceeds of a crime.

It is alleged that on May 11 2019, Whyte-Challenger, Thomas and Lloyd drove to the home of relatives of Member of Parliament Asot Michael.

On arrival, Whyte-Challenger reportedly exited the vehicle and found a domestic worker there alone.

Upon being informed that the occupants were not at home, Whyte-Challenger is said to have gotten back into the car and reversed.

The worker reportedly took out her phone and attempted to photograph the vehicle’s licence plate number when the woman stopped the car and one of the men jumped out.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the worker, which caused her to lock herself in a bedroom and call the police.

The three accused then reportedly entered the house and stole an iPad valued at $1,350, plus $5,400 cash, and jewellery worth $645,394.50.

Lloyd reportedly gave his share of the jewellery to a female friend and it is believed that on May 13, she and Lloyd went to a jewellery store where she sold a gold chain to John.

The next day, Braithwaite allegedly sold more of the stolen jewellery.

It is also believed that in June 2019, Thomas went to a jewellery store where O’Brien agreed to pay for a necklace.

He then returned with a friend who he asked to sell the necklace to O’Brien for the agreed price.

The matter was investigated and, based on information received, search warrants were executed at the defendants’ homes and some evidence was reportedly retrieved.

Whyte-Challenger is represented by lawyer Warren Cassell, O’Brien’s lawyer is Michael Archibald, while John and Braithwaite are both represented by Leon Chaku Symister.

Lloyd is unrepresented and attorney Wendel Robinson is appearing for Thomas.