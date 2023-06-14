Sisserou lose second straight despite John-Baptiste half century in T20 softball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A gallant half century from veteran Leroy John-Baptiste could not save Sisserou from a second straight defeat in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) men’s T20 competition over the weekend as they went under to Team 300 by six wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, John-Baptiste made the only half-century of the weekend when he raised 66 not out to carry Sisserou to 134 for four in their 20 overs. Iverson Joseph chipped in with 33.

When their turn at the crease arrived, 300 eclipsed their target at 136 for four in 16 overs. Vanroy

Gardner top scored with 31 after being forced to retire hurt. Isaiah Viville claimed two wickets for 42 runs in four overs bowling for Sisserou.

There was victory as well for Buckley’s 3J’s as they beat Bullets by 47 runs.

Batting first 3J’s posted 181 for seven from their 20 overs with Steve Martin falling just four runs short of a half century at 46. Randino Turner contributed with 31. There were two wickets each for Kimani George (2/23) and Julian Charles (2/34).

Bullets were then restricted to just 134 for seven in their allotment of 20 overs with Morrison Brown making 30. D’Andre Harris (2/29) and Wendell Burton (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers for the winners.

In the other match contested in the men’s division, Old Road beat PMS by four wickets.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Bullets were the biggest winners as they beat Flyers by 15 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bullets reached 112 for seven in their 20 overs with a top knock of 33 from Cheryl Williams, while Lana Thomas added 22. Valencia Thomas was the pick of the bowlers for Flyers with three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

Flyers were then bowled out for just 98 runs with their best effort coming from Terez Parker who made 27. Lana Thomas picked up three for 32 in four overs for the victors while there were two wickets each for Mauricia Willet (2/10), Williams (2/11) and Annette Frank (2/21).

In the other women’s T20 clash on Sunday, Potters Uprising defeated Jennings Rockets by 12 runs.

Uprising posted 96 for six in their 20 overs with Orenthea Bisassor making 35 and Nolia Elvin 19. Ann-Marie Parker snatched three wickets for 21 runs bowling for the opponents.

Rockets, in their chase, fell short at 84 for eight in their 20 overs. Claudette Trackman top scored with 18 not out. Gale Jobe did the damage with the ball for Uprising, claiming four wickets for 10 runs in four overs.