Sir Vivian Richards honoured on special two-dollar note for bank’s 40th anniversary

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

A special EC$2 note has been unveiled, featuring a portrait of the legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, known affectionately as “The Master Blaster.”

The grand unveiling took place this past Friday as a tribute marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s (ECCU) establishment.

The front of the note proudly features the iconic image of Sir Vivian Richards at the wicket ready to face an oncoming bowler, a fitting tribute to his legendary contributions to cricket.

The idea to immortalise Sir Vivian Richards on the note was originally suggested by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and it received unanimous approval of the ECCU Monetary Council.

The members of the Council felt that Sir Richards represented everything the Eastern Caribbean stands for as a fearless leader who stands up to any challenge he faces.

The EC$2 commemorative note is set to be released on December 6, though it will not be available from ATMs.

Sir Vivian Richards was given the very first EC$2 note during the unveiling ceremony.

It introduces reflective silver ink, a gold iridescent ink, and a holographic blue foil, making it the first of its kind in the world of banknotes.

This unique combination not only pays homage to the exceptional career of Sir Vivian Richards but also sets a new standard for currency design and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Despite its commemorative nature, the note can be used as legal tender, allowing the public to use it for everyday transactions.

Another distinction of this note is that it is slightly smaller than other EC polymer notes, standing out as a collector’s item for cricket enthusiasts and currency aficionados alike.

Starting December 6, the commemorative note will be available at commercial banks across the ECCU.

This note comes just as the ECCU has begun polling the public on an emblem to replace Queen Elizabeth’s likeness with the ECCU logo.