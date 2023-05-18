Sir Viv Richards, Kenneth Benjamin Welcome Appointments Of New Windies Coaches

- Advertisement -

Daren Sammy

By Neto Baptiste

Two former West Indies cricketers, Sir Vivian Richards and Kenneth Benjamin, have hailed as positive, the recent appointments of Andre Coley as Head Coach for the Test and ‘A’ Teams and Daren Sammy as the Head Coach for the white ball One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) Teams.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the announcements last week, adding that the coaches were selected following an open and transparent interview process, and the appointments were confirmed following the CWI Board of Directors meeting on Thursday 11 May.

Destructive former batsman and captain, Sir Vivian Richards, dubbed Sammy’s appointment as a “good move”.

“I think it’s a good move and I congratulate him for being there and you would have heard of his management skills with the players and when you can succeed and win with players [only], it is an indication that coaches doesn’t bring that. Coaches take you to where Daren is right now and it’s all about the management. I am not into the armchair generals at all and some coaches are like that, armchair generals but never really fought in the war,” he said.

Nicknamed the Master Blaster, Sir Viv also sought to remind critics who may question Sammy’s ability based on experience and or qualifications that many have succeeded in the past and continue to do so despite adverse circumstances.

“When you look at India, Ravi Shastri didn’t come with any big qualification or anything like that. When you look at a Ricky Ponting when all these guys sat around with the Australian team, they didn’t bring no big nothing, but what these guys saw more than anything else is the man-management of the team. You can get the guys revved up enough in order for them to compete; an individual who would have gone there, won things, speaking to these guys, relaying things to these guys, then those guys’ eyes should be wide open,” he said.

Meanwhile, Benjamin who recently worked alongside Coley as bowling coach for tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa early in the year, believes that the Jamaican is the right man for the job.

“I believe that Coley is a planner and Coley understands what is it the players should be doing and I think that is very important. If you can outlay that to the players that listen, this is what collectively I think we should be doing as coaches, as players. He gives the players freedom but he is also a no-nonsense individual and I think people respect that and I think that is very important in the professional circuit,” he said.

Sammy’s first assignment will be the three-match ODI Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah in June, ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe. Coley’s first assignment will be the two-match Test Series against India in the Caribbean in July.