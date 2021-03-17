Sir Viv remembers fallen former athlete and national goalkeeper Wesley Challenger

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman, Sir Vivian Richards, has remembered former national athlete, Wesley Challenger, as one of the best goalkeepers he has even seen play the game of football.

Sir Viv, speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Monday, heralded the former national and Jets player for his contribution to sports.

Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman, Sir Vivian Richards.

“Wesley was just a serious talent and it was amazing, I guess we could talk about it now, how he would have deteriorated in such a way, but it could happen to anyone of us so let’s not forget that, but Wesley was a champion and one of the best goalkeepers I would have seen. A guy who flew through the air on a regular basis and he wasn’t looking to turn it over the post [bar] but he would be, at times, holding that ball in mid-air,” he said

Sir Viv sent condolences to all those who were close to the national athlete, including family members.

“He would certainly be missed, and I would like to take the opportunity also to send my condolences to his family and every one of his friends, and to Antigua and Barbuda on a whole because he would have been a representative of the country in itself so I guess to all, our condolences to his family,” he said.

Reports are that the former national footballer, who also played basketball, cricket and table tennis, passed away on Sunday. It is unclear as to whether or not Challenger was ill.