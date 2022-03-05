Sir Viv Pays Tribute To Australian Warne

By Neto Baptiste

As the world continues to mourn the sudden passing of former Australia spinner Shane Warne, legendary former West Indies batsman and captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has joined many others in offering condolences on his death.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the Antiguan remembered Warne as someone who changed the face of the game.

“He sort shook the cricket game up, and you need these sorts of guys and characters. He was a joy to be around as well, and was one of the friendliest guys you could find, because you know I had some opportunities with the Melbourne Stars and he was captain at the time, so that’s a huge loss for Australia, the cricketing world, his family and stuff like that,” he said.

The Australian cricket legend and commentator died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

Warne took 708 Test wickets in 145 matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs during a career considered one of the greatest ever.

Sir Viv said Warne was deeply committed to the game on and off the pitch.

“The way he played his cricket, the way he lived his life like a sort of daredevil with no fear on and off the field. There are times when you see him in confrontations and stuff like that, but when you meet the guy personally, he’s just a nice guy. He would invite you to his home, have parties and he was just a fun- loving individual,” he said.

Warne’s passing comes within a day after Australian wicket-keeping legend, Rod Marsh, died after suffering a heart attack.