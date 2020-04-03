Sir Viv Bats For Women’s Cricket, Wants More Emphasis On Development

By Neto Baptiste

Iconic Antiguan and West Indies cricket captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes the region would have missed an opportunity to put mechanisms in place to ensure that the women’s version of the game remained ahead of its competitors on the international scene.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Sir Viv, said the region failed to capitalise on the hype brought on by the hosting of the 2018 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup.

“After we would have had the women’s World Cup and after they [Windies women] would have won [in India] that we haven’t seen the so-called promises we would have had here with the tournament [in 2018] being held here in the Caribbean, and we here in Antigua would have seen the hype about the ladies cricket and where we are going, but I think that has been a letdown,” he said.

“We would have dropped a few points in that particular category and that’s one of the negatives that I think in order to try and get that momentum again [and get back to] where we once were because it is not looking good at present, and especially with some of the tournaments we would have seen the girls partake in this year also,” he added.

In early March, England sailed through to the semi‑finals of the T20 World Cup in Sydney after beating West Indies by 46 runs and forcing the former champions out of the tournament.

One of two living National Heroes with former Prime Minister, Sir Lester Bird being the other, Sir Viv pointed to the selection of national cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall and others due to changes in the selection policy as a positive change under Skerritt’s administration.

“You may say as well too that when you look at our own Jimbo [Rahkeem Cornwall] and because of the rules and regulations of the old administration, Jimbo wasn’t really given an opportunity for him to be part of that set-up, and this new regime would have given him that, and that’s one of the positives I would have seen. This is a guy who would have competed in the domestic competitions, have done well and deserves his chance and this new regime would have given him his opportunity” he said.

In November last year, Cornwall, on day one of only his second Test, returned with best figures of seven for 75 against Afghanistan as the home team slipped from 90 for two to 187 all out on the opening day of their one-off Test, at Lucknow, India. He returned in the second innings to claim three more wickets, ending the match with 10 for 121.