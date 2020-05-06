Sir Rupert “King Swallow”Philo hospitalised; family asks for blood donations

By Elesha George

The family of four-time calypso king, Sir Rupert “King Swallow” Philo is asking the public to do what this mighty calypsonian sang so eloquently in his 1978 rendition of ‘Man to Man’.

“Be a good neighbour to your brother, in the future you may need it, some day later, when you feeling some good pressure“, the lyrics aptly remindeveryone as the calypsonian called on people to help one another.

Seventy-eight-year-old Sir Rupert was admitted to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) on Monday with kidney blockage.

His daughter, Shennette Philo, said her father’s current medical condition is a reoccurrence of what he suffered with in 2017 when a friend launched a campaign to raise funds for his medical expenses.

His family is now asking for blood donations to replace what has been used up at the hospital’s blood bank.As for his current state, Shennette told Observer that “he is doing good. He is alert and he is talking and he knows where he is. A little better today than yesterday”.