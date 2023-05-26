Sir Rodney hosts Silversea Cruises passengers at Government House 

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams welcomed over 200 passengers from the Silversea 2023 World Cruise which made the final call on its 139-day global voyage in St John’s on Tuesday.
The event, which was facilitated by Rendezvous Tours Antigua, included a cocktail reception and dinner infused with local entertainment from Khan Cordice, George Roberts, Arlen Seaton, Kadijah Simon, King Zacari, and Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra.
The event also raised funds for the Government House restoration initiative, a release said.
Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise, South Side Story, set sail from Sydney, Australia, on January 10 marking the first time the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line had set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a world cruise.
The deluxe Silver Shadow hosted guests for the 139-day arts-inspired voyage, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon rainforest and beyond, visiting 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.