Sir Rodney hosts Silversea Cruises passengers at Government House 

- Advertisement -

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams welcomed over 200 passengers from the Silversea 2023 World Cruise which made the final call on its 139-day global voyage in St John’s on Tuesday.

The event, which was facilitated by Rendezvous Tours Antigua, included a cocktail reception and dinner infused with local entertainment from Khan Cordice, George Roberts, Arlen Seaton, Kadijah Simon, King Zacari, and Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, dinner and entertainment at Government House (Photos courtesy Photogenesis Imaging)

The event also raised funds for the Government House restoration initiative, a release said.

Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise, South Side Story, set sail from Sydney, Australia, on January 10 marking the first time the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line had set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a world cruise.

The deluxe Silver Shadow hosted guests for the 139-day arts-inspired voyage, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon rainforest and beyond, visiting 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.