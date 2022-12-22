Sir Rodney and Lady Williams spread Christmas cheer

- Advertisement -

Their Excellencies, Sir Rodney and Lady Williams, made several visits this week to institutions catering to the sick, differently abled and needy — including the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, the Care Project, and the Friends Foundation Outreach Programme. Gifts were presented to the new mothers on the hospital’s maternity ward, and to the Care Project.

A painting of handprints created by the residents of the Care Project was given to the Governor General and spouse by Shellon Jones, Acting Matron (left), and Sandy Daniel, Operations Manager (right).